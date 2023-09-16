Richard Olson: Ex-US envoy to Pakistan sentenced to three years probation over misdemeanours

Former United States Ambassador to Pakistan Robert Olson fell from grace as he made headlines after being guilty of violating ethics laws in a high-level case that revealed his extramarital affair and alleged gifts he received during his career.

Olson, once a known distinguished diplomat, has now been sentenced to 3 years of probation over the weekend for violating US federal ethics laws.

The court also slapped him with a fine of $93,400 for misusing his position for personal gains.

The former diplomat with over 30 plus years career in the foreign service was accused of helping the government of Qatar influence US policymakers shortly after stepping down from the State Department.

US Attorney’s Office said stern legislation restricts senior officials like Mr Olson from representing a foreign government before any federal agency or from aiding or advising a foreign entity with the intent to influence the US government for one year after leaving their positions.

The statement said Olson, who even served in United Nations, and UAE, concealed illegal activities, including removing emails and giving false statement Federal Investigators.

Mr Olson further got illegal favors and benefits from Pakistani-American businessman Imaad Zuberi. The man, who is facing several charges, paid $25,000 to Mr Olson’s alleged girlfriend Muna Habib to help pay her University fees and for first class travel for envoy to attend a job interview in British capital.