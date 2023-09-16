PM orders FO to look into Emirati firm recruiting Miss Universe candidates from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan holds a Miss Universe contestant, it has everyone talking, and even prompted a response from interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

As the beauty pageant irked the right wing parties, it turns out that the Pakistani government has not given permission for Miss Universe Pakistan. The country’s interim prime minister has now directed the Foreign Office to look into the issue as the firm that organised the event is not based here; neither it took any permission.

Amid the buzz, the interim premier issued directives to intelligence agencies to look into the organisers who used Pakistan’s name for the contest.

The probe conducted by the Intelligence Bureau reveals that Yugen Publishing and Marketing, a UAE-based business group, got the rights/license to represent Pakistan in the 2023 contest, and started hunt for Pakistani women.

The country’s caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi earlier cleared the air in a social media post, saying the government has not designated any non-state and non-governmental person or institution for any such activity, and no such person/institution can represent the state/government.

Solangi commented on the matter after a post shared by senior journalist Ansar Abbasi who raised questions about the participation of Pakistani girls in the Miss Universe beauty pageant without government authorization.

Earlier this week, Erica Rabin, Pakistani model became first Miss Universe Pakistan. She was among five girls who participated for the title.

Robin expressed her immense gratitude on becoming “the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan” and invited the audience to “try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines, and explore the lush green lands on the country.

“I am honored and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan,” Robin stated.

“We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about, Pakistani people are very generous, kind and hospitable,” the winner said about the media and people.

