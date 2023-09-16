Search

LifestylePakistanViral

PM orders FO to look into Emirati firm recruiting Miss Universe candidates from Pakistan

Web Desk
01:24 PM | 16 Sep, 2023
PM orders FO to look into Emirati firm recruiting Miss Universe candidates from Pakistan
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan holds a Miss Universe contestant, it has everyone talking, and even prompted a response from interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

As the beauty pageant irked the right wing parties, it turns out that the Pakistani government has not given permission for Miss Universe Pakistan. The country’s interim prime minister has now directed the Foreign Office to look into the issue as the firm that organised the event is not based here; neither it took any permission.

Amid the buzz, the interim premier issued directives to intelligence agencies to look into the organisers who used Pakistan’s name for the contest.

The probe conducted by the Intelligence Bureau reveals that Yugen Publishing and Marketing, a UAE-based business group, got the rights/license to represent Pakistan in the 2023 contest, and started hunt for Pakistani women.

The country’s caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi earlier cleared the air in a social media post, saying the government has not designated any non-state and non-governmental person or institution for any such activity, and no such person/institution can represent the state/government.

Solangi commented on the matter after a post shared by senior journalist Ansar Abbasi who raised questions about the participation of Pakistani girls in the Miss Universe beauty pageant without government authorization.

Earlier this week, Erica Rabin, Pakistani model became first Miss Universe Pakistan. She was among five girls who participated for the title. 

Robin expressed her immense gratitude on becoming “the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan” and invited the audience to “try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines, and explore the lush green lands on the country.

“I am honored and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan,” Robin stated.

“We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about, Pakistani people are very generous, kind and hospitable,” the winner said about the media and people.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Sep-2023/meet-erica-robin-the-first-ever-miss-universe-pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:52 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan soon, ...

12:15 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Pakistan again

09:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Who is Erica Robin — Miss Universe Pakistan 2023?

10:30 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Swedish woman reaches Pakistan in pursuit of love

09:21 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Celebrities react to heart-stopping Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup ...

10:35 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Meet Erica Robin — the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:16 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

What did Zaman Khan do before entering the world of cricket?

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 16 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: