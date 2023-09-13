Search

BusinessPakistan

Honda 125 2024 – Check Latest Price, and New Features here

Web Desk
12:44 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
Honda 125 2024 – Check Latest Price, and New Features here

Honda CG 125 remained among top top-selling units of Japanese auto-giant, and the company rolled out its new 2024 model. The automaker claimed to introduce 77 improvements in the Honda CG 124 2024 model but apparently, it's again only a new sticker of the fuel tank and side covers.

As people are eagerly waiting for new models to get their hands on, Atlas Honda followed the same policy and decided against doing any major upgrade.

Honda CG 125 2024 Specs

To satisfy buyers and Honda lovers, the company claimed increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model.

It also mentioned introducing a new gear-oil pump drive, a new gear timing drive, revising the combustion chamber design, and reinforcing engine mounting points for smooth performance.

Honda CG 125 2024 Price in Pakistan

Atlas Honda introduced CG 125 2024 with a price tag of Rs234,900, the same price as of 2023 model.  

Honda 125S 2024 Golden Edition

The auto-giant this time came up with Honda CG 125S Gold Edition that stands different from base red and black colors. The glittery appearance gives it a distinctive look that makes the ride an eye candy.

The overall design of the CG 125 Special Edition is to some extent diverse from the base variant while it also costs more than the base version.

Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition Price in Pakistan

Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition costs Rs282,900.

Honda CG 125 latest installments plans

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:24 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistan likely to increase petrol price by up to Rs15 per litre from ...

09:20 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE DG Khan Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

09:19 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

09:12 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

09:11 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE Faisalabad Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

09:07 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

Advertisement

Latest

02:58 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Hockey Federation loses hosting of Olympics qualifying round

Horoscope

09:32 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.5 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.8 82.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.4 79.2
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 3.78
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 997.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 78.4 79.2
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 13 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570

a

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: