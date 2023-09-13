Honda 125 2024 – Check Latest Price, and New Features here

Honda CG 125 remained among top top-selling units of Japanese auto-giant, and the company rolled out its new 2024 model. The automaker claimed to introduce 77 improvements in the Honda CG 124 2024 model but apparently, it's again only a new sticker of the fuel tank and side covers.
As people are eagerly waiting for new models to get their hands on, Atlas Honda followed the same policy and decided against doing any major upgrade.
Honda CG 125 2024 Specs
To satisfy buyers and Honda lovers, the company claimed increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model.
It also mentioned introducing a new gear-oil pump drive, a new gear timing drive, revising the combustion chamber design, and reinforcing engine mounting points for smooth performance.
Honda CG 125 2024 Price in Pakistan
Atlas Honda introduced CG 125 2024 with a price tag of Rs234,900, the same price as of 2023 model.
Honda 125S 2024 Golden Edition
The auto-giant this time came up with Honda CG 125S Gold Edition that stands different from base red and black colors. The glittery appearance gives it a distinctive look that makes the ride an eye candy.
The overall design of the CG 125 Special Edition is to some extent diverse from the base variant while it also costs more than the base version.
Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition Price in Pakistan
Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition costs Rs282,900.
