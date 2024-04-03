Supreme Court, LHC judges also receive 'threatening letters'

LAHORE – A day after Islamabad High Court judges received Anthrax laced letter, the judges of the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court (LHC) received threatening letters from anonymous persons.

DIG Operations Shehzad Bukhair told media that four judges of the top court had received the threatening letters.

In a worrisome development, three LHC judges -- Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Alia Neelum -- received the letters, the high court's Registrar Office confirmed.

The move prompted action from counter-terrorism department officials who rushed to the court and beefed up the security.

A forensic team arrived at the court to investigate suspicious letters received by eight judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), including Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The letters, believed to be laced with anthrax, were accompanied by a threatening message. Investigators are looking into the matter, examining CCTV footage from around the high court.

On Tuesday, Islamabad high court judges received letter which includes anthrax powder.

The incident follows a suo motu notice by the Supreme Court, which formed a seven-member bench, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, to address the matter after six IHC judges accused spy agencies of interfering in judicial matters.