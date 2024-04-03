Supreme Court, LHC judges also receive 'threatening letters'

LAHORE – A day after Islamabad High Court judges received Anthrax laced letter, the judges of the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court (LHC) received threatening letters from anonymous persons.
DIG Operations Shehzad Bukhair told media that four judges of the top court had received the threatening letters.
In a worrisome development, three LHC judges -- Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Alia Neelum -- received the letters, the high court's Registrar Office confirmed.
The move prompted action from counter-terrorism department officials who rushed to the court and beefed up the security.
A forensic team arrived at the court to investigate suspicious letters received by eight judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), including Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.
The letters, believed to be laced with anthrax, were accompanied by a threatening message. Investigators are looking into the matter, examining CCTV footage from around the high court.
On Tuesday, Islamabad high court judges received letter which includes anthrax powder.
The incident follows a suo motu notice by the Supreme Court, which formed a seven-member bench, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, to address the matter after six IHC judges accused spy agencies of interfering in judicial matters.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.