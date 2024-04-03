Pakistan Army Chief invites cricket team players to Iftar dinner

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir has invited national cricket team players for an Iftar dinner.

Cricketers who are currently getting training at Kakul Academy will join the top general and other armed forces officials at the Iftaar dinner on April 7.

The squad will leave for Rawalpindi and have Iftaar dinner with the army chief, and then travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with loved ones.

At the Kakul Academy, players underwent rigorous training physical training under sports specialists of Physical Training (ASPT) to boost fitness levels, agility, leadership, strategic thinking.

After Eid, the national squad will return to Rawalpindi, where they will prepare for the five-match Twenty20 Series against New Zealand.