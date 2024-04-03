Gold prices up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan made rebound on Wednesday a day after it registered downward trend in domestic market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,800 to close at Rs238,900.

Similarly, the price f 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,543 to settle in Rs204,818.

The international market also witnessed gains as per ounce gold price went up by $17 to close at $2,290.

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw an increase as per tola price surged by Rs10 to reach Rs2,610 while price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,237.65 after an increase of Rs8.57.

A day earlier, gold shed Rs500 to settle at Rs237,100. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw decrease of Rs429 to Rs203,27.