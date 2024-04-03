Gold prices up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan made rebound on Wednesday a day after it registered downward trend in domestic market.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,800 to close at Rs238,900.
Similarly, the price f 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,543 to settle in Rs204,818.
The international market also witnessed gains as per ounce gold price went up by $17 to close at $2,290.
Meanwhile, silver prices also saw an increase as per tola price surged by Rs10 to reach Rs2,610 while price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,237.65 after an increase of Rs8.57.
A day earlier, gold shed Rs500 to settle at Rs237,100. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw decrease of Rs429 to Rs203,27.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
