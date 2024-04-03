Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Gold & Silver

Gold prices up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk
02:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2024
Gold prices up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan made rebound on Wednesday a day after it registered downward trend in domestic market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,800 to close at Rs238,900.

Similarly, the price f 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,543 to settle in Rs204,818.

The international market also witnessed gains as per ounce gold price went up by $17 to close at $2,290.

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw an increase as per tola price surged by Rs10 to reach Rs2,610 while price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,237.65 after an increase of Rs8.57.

A day earlier, gold shed Rs500 to settle at Rs237,100. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw decrease of Rs429 to Rs203,27.

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 April 2024 forex rates

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

02:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

01:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan moves to six-month high after single day gain ...

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

03:16 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Latest gold price in Pakistan after Rs1,500 per tola hike

02:54 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Advertisement

Latest

03:26 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Bulls dominate trade floor as PSX reaches all-time high

Gold & Silver

02:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 April 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 281.25
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.4 748.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.55 913.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.17 731.17
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: