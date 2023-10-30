Pakistan rejects UN statement on repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghans

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday stated that the decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners residing in the country is in exercise of Pakistan’s sovereign domestic laws, and compliant with applicable international norms and principles.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it in response to a press statement by Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
“The Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) applies to all illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan, irrespective of their nationality and country of origin. The decision is in exercise of Pakistan’s sovereign domestic laws, and compliant with applicable international norms and principles,” read the statement.
All foreign nationals legally residing/registered in Pakistan are beyond the purview of this Plan, the spokesperson said.
The government of Pakistan takes its commitments towards protection and safety needs of those in vulnerable situations with utmost seriousness.
“Our record of the last forty years in hosting millions of our Afghan brothers and sisters speaks for itself,” she highlighted.
The international community must scale up collective efforts to address protracted refugee situations through advancing durable solutions as a matter of priority. Pakistan will continue to work with our international partners to this end.”
