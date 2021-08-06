Taliban kills Afghanistan’s top media officer in Kabul
Share
Taliban has assassinated the head of Afghanistan's media and information centre in the capital, Kabul, amid ongoing offensive against Ashraf Ghani’s government following the withdrawal of foreign forces.
Dawa Khan Menapal was killed by gunmen on Darul Aman Road in the capital, reports said.
A Taliban spokesperson has confirmed the murder of the Afghan officer by “Mujahideens” adding that he had been "punished for his deeds".
The development comes as the insurgents captured the southern city of Zaranj in Nimroz province, the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban.
Menapal's killing came days after the Taliban attacked the acting defence minister's home in Kabul’s Green Zone.
US Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson tweeted that he was "saddened and disgusted" by the killing, adding: "These murders are an affront to Afghans' human rights and freedom of speech."
Kandahar at 'serious risk of falling' as Taliban ... 07:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Fighting is raging around Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar as Taliban fighters are trying to seize these three major ...
- Punjab minister Asad Khokhar's brother killed in Lahore shooting10:02 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- 'No, thank you!' Kajol under fire for refusing to eat birthday cake ...09:28 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- August 6, 1945 — America drops nuclear bomb on Hiroshima09:10 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s Border Management ...08:46 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Taliban kills Afghanistan’s top media officer in Kabul08:15 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Javed Afridi welcomes Mahira Khan to MG Club07:35 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Kinza Hashmi and Babar Zaheer trolled over latest photos07:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Girl from viral university proposal video makes explosive revelations05:48 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021