Kinza Hashmi and Babar Zaheer trolled over latest photos

Web Desk
07:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Gorgeous actress Kinza Hashmi and makeup maestro Babar Zaheer are the latest victims of moral policing.

The talented makeup artist posted a series of beautiful pictures with the stunning actress Kinza Hashmi as the duo beamed and posed for the camera.

Turning to Instagram, Babar posted pictures of Kinza and himself and it seems that the two are great friends. However, the keyboard warriors deemed the picture 'inappropriate' and criticised the duo.

The moral brigade did not hold back, highlighting the closeness of the two. Derogatory comments also poured under Zaheer's post.

Makeup artist-stylist Babar Zaheer is famously known for his talent as he gave many actresses their iconic looks including Mahira Khan and Hania Amir.

The Mohlat star has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her beautiful looks and immecable acting talent.

On the work front, Hashmi will be appearing alongside Danyal Zafar in Mahira Khan’s debut production

