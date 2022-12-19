Nora Fatehi rocks the stage at FIFA World Cup final

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi lit up the sky at Lusail Stadium with her breathtaking performance at the sensational closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Dressed in a shimmery black dress, the Jehda Nasha dancer sang and danced to the official anthem in Hindi leaving her Indian fans proud.

The videos of her electrifying performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup final are making rounds on the internet.

"And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. @fifaworldcup ????hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching….I Worked all my life for this very moment! From my highschool auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! ❤️???? unbelievable…

For the ones who msged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means alot❤️????????," captioned the Dilbar actress.

On the work front, Nora is currently judging the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Her recently released song 'Jehda Nasha' -- from the film An Action Hero opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana -- is topping the charts.