Nora Fatehi rocks the stage at FIFA World Cup final
Share
Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi lit up the sky at Lusail Stadium with her breathtaking performance at the sensational closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022.
Dressed in a shimmery black dress, the Jehda Nasha dancer sang and danced to the official anthem in Hindi leaving her Indian fans proud.
The videos of her electrifying performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup final are making rounds on the internet.
"And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. @fifaworldcup ????hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching….I Worked all my life for this very moment! From my highschool auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! ❤️???? unbelievable…
For the ones who msged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means alot❤️????????," captioned the Dilbar actress.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Nora is currently judging the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Her recently released song 'Jehda Nasha' -- from the film An Action Hero opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana -- is topping the charts.
Nora Fatehi files defamation suit against ... 06:52 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against industry colleague and actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The Dilbar star ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 202208:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Imran Khan claims establishment pressurising Parvez Elahi ahead of ...08:22 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Here's how people in Messi's hometown celebrated Argentina's World ...07:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- 'A peace pact with nature': More than 190 countries sign 'historic' ...07:35 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
- Shehnaaz Gill lights up ramp at the Indian Designer Show Season 404:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022