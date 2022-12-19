Nora Fatehi rocks the stage at FIFA World Cup final

Web Desk
06:53 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Nora Fatehi rocks the stage at FIFA World Cup final
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi lit up the sky at Lusail Stadium with her breathtaking performance at the sensational closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. 

Dressed in a shimmery black dress, the Jehda Nasha dancer sang and danced to the official anthem in Hindi leaving her Indian fans proud.

The videos of her electrifying performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup final are making rounds on the internet.

"And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. @fifaworldcup ????hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching….I Worked all my life for this very moment! From my highschool auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! ❤️???? unbelievable…

For the ones who msged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means alot❤️????????," captioned the Dilbar actress.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora is currently judging the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Her recently released song 'Jehda Nasha' -- from the film An Action Hero opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana -- is topping the charts.

Nora Fatehi files defamation suit against ... 06:52 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against industry colleague and actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The Dilbar star ...

More From This Category
Ayeza Khan steals hearts with new sizzling photos ...
07:15 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill lights up ramp at the Indian ...
04:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA ...
06:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a gym queen in her ...
05:04 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Sophia Mirza and Maryam Mirza in trouble over ...
02:39 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Imran Ashraf clears the air after being dragged ...
03:00 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Daily Horoscope — December 19, 2022
08:19 AM | 19 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan steals hearts with new sizzling photos in black saree
07:15 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr