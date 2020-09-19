Two troops martyred in Miranshah operation
Web Desk
11:54 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Two troops martyred in Miranshah operation
Share

RAWALPINDI - Two security troops were martyred during an operation conducted in an area of Miranshah, North Waziristan, said military’s media wing on Saturday. 

According Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces and terrorists exchanged fire during the operation when Hawaldar Tajbar Ali and sepoy Rashid embraced martyrdom. 

The area has been cordoned off and a clearance operation has been launched. 

More From This Category
Pakistan reduces import of Ozone depleting ...
11:52 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement ...
11:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Khobragade's posting at Indian HC incommensurate ...
11:21 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
WAPDA opens jobs for locals in Gilgit-Baltistan
10:59 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Railways introduces two new trains
10:21 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Pakistan kicks off first anti-polio drive after ...
09:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq
02:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr