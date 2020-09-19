Two troops martyred in Miranshah operation
11:54 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Two security troops were martyred during an operation conducted in an area of Miranshah, North Waziristan, said military’s media wing on Saturday.
According Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces and terrorists exchanged fire during the operation when Hawaldar Tajbar Ali and sepoy Rashid embraced martyrdom.
The area has been cordoned off and a clearance operation has been launched.
