Uzbekistan shoots down Afghan military jet for violating airspace
Share
An Afghan military jet was shot down by Uzbek air defences as it intruded into its airspace, violating the border. Uzbekistan’s defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on Monday.
The aircraft was hit on Sunday after it entered Uzbekistan’s southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan.
On Sunday, Uzbekistan said it had taken 84 Afghan soldiers into custody after crossed border and sought medical help.
On the other hand, several Afghan military airplanes carrying over 100 Afghan soldiers in total have landed at an airport in Tajikistan.
The developments come after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after a long war with foreign and native troops.
Taliban ‘take control’ of Afghan presidential ... 12:35 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
KABUL — The Taliban claimed on Sunday to have taken control of Afghanistan's presidential palace. Two senior ...
- National History Museum hosts online, in-person celebrations on ...10:54 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Zahir Jaffer remanded till 30th in Noor Mukadam murder case10:26 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Saudi Arabia welcomes first foreign Umrah pilgrims after COVID-19 ban ...09:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Saudi military delegation meets PM Imran, COAS Bajwa09:37 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Uzbekistan shoots down Afghan military jet for violating airspace09:00 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah ‘scares’ netizens with her new photos04:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Why Mathira delete her photos from Instagram?05:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021