Pakistani cricketers seen having fun on Abu Dhabi beach ahead of PSL-6 matches

Pakistan cricketers, who arrived in Abu Dhabi a few days ago to play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-6), were seen having fun on a beach over the weekend.

Prominent among those having fun on the Abu Dhabi beach in the WWE style were Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. With sand all over their bodies, these Pakistani cricketers can be seen riding each other’s back and shoulders.

However, some Pakistani cricket lovers reacted angrily to these fun-filled pictures of the players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on June 3 the schedule for the remaining PSL-6 matches, which would be played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, between June 9 and 24.

The PCB said in a statement there would be six double-headers and five of them would be played in the preliminary round while the sixth one would be played on June 21 when two matches — a qualifier and eliminator 1 — would be played.

Earlier in March this year, coronavirus had brought the entire PSL-6 tournament, which was being played in Pakistan, to a grinding halt.