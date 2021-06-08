Pakistan’s daily Covid-19 cases fall further to 1,383; new deaths at 53

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan registered a dip in the third of the Covid pandemic with 1,383 new infections and 53 deaths.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 53 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while the death toll has surged to 21,376.

Statistics 8 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,882

Positive Cases: 1383

Positivity % : 2.94%

With the addition of 1,383 new cases, the number of confirmed cases has soared to 935,013. In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,516 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 867,447.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 46,190, while the positivity rate was dropped at 2.94 percent while no critical care patient of the virus has been admitted to any medical facility over the past 24 hours.

At least 324,535 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 342,805 in Punjab 134,781 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,806 in Islamabad, 25,893 in Balochistan, 19,538 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,655 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,349 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,144 in Sindh, 4,164 in KP, 766 in Islamabad, 556 in Azad Kashmir, 290 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,882 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,619,766 since the first case was reported.