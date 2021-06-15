FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering, sugar mills cases

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering and sugar mills cases.

The Anti-Corruption Circle has directed the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly to appear before the investigation team on June 22 along with relevant documents.

Shehbaz is accused of laundering money through Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al Arabiya Sugar Mills, while the family members of the PML-N leader are also nominated in the case, with allegations of money laundering involving about Rs25 billion and illegal hoarding of sugar.

The notice issued by FIA sent to Shehbaz stated that he was sent a questionnaire twice but did not respond.

“In December 2020, the FIA ​​team submitted a five-point questionnaire. Then in January 2021 you were reminded. Later, you (Shehbaz Sharif) said that Ata Tarar will submit your answers but the answers were not submitted,” the notice stated.

It also revealed that a team of the FIA also interrogated Shehbaz when he was in jail in a case filed by National Accountability Bureau, but he fails to give satisfactory answer.

The notice further said that the PML-N bigwig will have to appear before the investigation team on June 22 to give reply.

On April 22, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Aalia Neelum, and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi announced the judgment unanimously.