Watch - Saudi Arabia introduces robots to distribute Zamzam water at Makkah, Madina mosques

RIYADH – In an attempt to assist pilgrims and limit human contact to stem the spread of the novel Covid-19, the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched smart robots that will now distribute the holy Zamzam water in the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina.

Reports in international media quoting the Saudi Press Agency said the Zamzam water bottles will be distributed without human intervention and without disturbing the pilgrims.

تقرير مرئي| معالي الرئيس العام يدشن الروبوت الذكي لتوزيع عبوات ماء #زمزم.#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين pic.twitter.com/ME8F3DZpgA — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) June 13, 2021

President General of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Holy Mosque Affairs, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, Saturday inaugurated the initiative of smart water distribution.

Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman while speaking with the press stressed the importance of utilizing modern day technologies to serve humanity, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic. Adding that the robot is designed to reduce the chance of contamination and pilgrims no longer need to queue to quench their thirst or share their bottles with anyone else.

The newly launched smart robots have an automatic control system that can operate for five to eight hours without human help.

In another development, Saudi Arabia Saturday announced that it will allow only 60,000 local vaccinated residents to perform this year's Hajj, and Muslims from abroad will be barred for a second straight year.