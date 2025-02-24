Shehnaaz Gill turns up heat with sizzling beach look; See Pictures

SYDNEY – Indian actress and model Shehnaaz Gill turned up the heat in Sydney with her latest beachside pictures. The Sukoon star, currently soaking up the sun at Bondi Beach, shared series of jaw-dropping snaps on social media, showing off her sporty yet chic beach style.

The sizzling look of talented and gorgeous diva features sleek black swimsuit that perfectly hugs her figure, highlighting her curves while the plunging neckline adds a bold, glamorous touch.

To complete her beach look, Gill paired swimsuit with distressed denim shorts, left casually unbuttoned to create a relaxed vibe. A piece of flowing white linen fabric hanging from the hem added a breezy, whimsical charm to her beach style, raising the temperature in the fashion world.

Her flawless skin glowed under sun, with just a hint of pink on her lips and subtle mascara highlighting her radiant eyes. Her effortless beauty and laid-back beach vibe have undoubtedly set social media ablaze, as fans continue to rave about her stunning tropical getaway.

Shehnaaz started her career in 2015 with a music video and made her acting debut in the 2017 Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She gained fame in 2019 after participating in Bigg Boss 13, where she finished in third place. She amassed huge fan following on Instagram and other social sites.