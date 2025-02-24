Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui lands in trouble amid Samay Raina’s controversy

MUMBAI – Indian stand-up comedian and rap star Munawar Faruqui again made headlines due to his dark humour show Hafta Vasooli, which sparked concerns among Indians.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva filed complaint against Bigg Boss show winner, claiming that his show promotes obscenity, insults multiple religions, and redicules cultural values, and it has a negative influence on youth.

In a social media post, Sachdeva shared a complaint which called for legal action under Sections 196, 299, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as sections of the IT Act. In her post, the legal eagle criticized show for its vulgar content and disrespectful treatment of various religions, emphasizing its damaging effect on the cultural fabric of India.

The complaint sparked a wave of reactions, with right wing groups demanding a ban on the show, arguing that it could hurt religious sentiments. Faruqui, who is no stranger to controversy, has faced criticism for his provocative humor in the past. However, this new issue has ignited a larger debate, with many questioning the boundaries of comedy and free speech.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Hafta Vasooli continues to be a subject of heated discussion, with Faruqui’s show drawing significant media attention and fueling public debate over its content.

A similar case was lodged against YouTube star Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina over alleged obscene comments made during an episode of the show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

