BANvNZ: New Zealand opt to bowl first against Bangladesh in crucial Champions Trophy match

RAWALPINDI – New Zealand skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh today on Monday. The decision comes as both teams face an key clash to stay alive in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistanis are anxiously watching Monday’s game as Bangladesh faces New Zealand in a pivotal Group A match. This game will have significant implications not only for Bangladesh but also for Pakistan’s future in the ongoing Champions Trophy. If New Zealand secures a victory or if the match is disrupted by rain, Pakistan’s hopes of defending their title will come to an end, as they will be eliminated from the tournament.

Black Caps enters the match with 2 points after a dominant 60-run win over Pakistan on February 19. Bangladesh, who lost by 6 wickets to India on February 20, must win today to stay alive in the tournament. If Bangladesh loses, they will be eliminated, and Pakistan’s title defense will be over.

Currently, New Zealand has 2 points, while both Pakistan and Bangladesh remain point-less. A New Zealand win today will give them 4 points, while both Pakistan and Bangladesh will be left with zero after two games. With India already having 4 points, Pakistan and Bangladesh will have no chance of catching up, effectively ending their semifinal hopes.

To keep their dreams alive, Pakistan needs Bangladesh to win today, followed by a victory over Bangladesh on February 27. Additionally, Pakistan would need India to defeat New Zealand by a big margin on March 2. If these results occur, Pakistan could advance due to a better net run rate, despite being level on points with New Zealand and Bangladesh.

For Bangladesh, the path to the semifinals is clear but difficult. They must defeat both New Zealand today and Pakistan on February 27, while hoping for an India win over New Zealand. If this happens, Bangladesh will secure a semifinal spot. However, if Bangladesh wins today but loses to Pakistan, they will need India to beat New Zealand to keep their hopes alive.

For New Zealand, a win today will guarantee them a place in the semifinals. But if they lose, their chances will depend on Pakistan defeating Bangladesh and New Zealand overcoming India in their final match.

As the tournament intensifies, the stakes are high for Pakistan, whose hopes of defending the Champions Trophy title now rest on the outcome of today’s match between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Squad

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

More updates to follow…

