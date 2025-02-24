Ramadan 2025: New Working Hours announced for govt employees

LAHORE – The holy month of Ramadan is around the corner, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced new working hours for federal employees.

Federal Authority of Human Resources of UAE government issued circular outlining working hours for federal institutions during Ramadan 2025.

As per new schedule, federal ministries and authorities will operate from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Monday through Thursday, while on Fridays, working hours will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The announcement also emphasizes that each ministry and federal authority may adjust its operations based on specific needs, but all will adhere to the approved daily working hours.

UAE Working Hours in Ramadan 2025

Days Working Hours Monday to Thursday 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM Friday 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Note: Ministries and federal authorities may adjust their operations based on specific needs but must adhere to the approved daily working hours.

Ramadan is expected to start in UAE on February 28, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon, while residents and officials are preparing for the holy month.