Advanced solar solutions to support Pakistan's renewable energy transition

Advanced Solar Solutions To Support Pakistans Renewable Energy Transition

LAHORE – As the country faces significant energy challenges, including rising electricity prices, grid instability, and heavy reliance on fossil fuels, a shift towards renewable energy is gaining momentum. Among the key players in this transition is Trinasolar, which introduces advanced solar solutions designed to meet Pakistan’s evolving energy needs.
Trinasolar’s Vertex N series solar panels, featuring output power up to 725W and an efficiency rate of 23.3%, offer an efficient solution to increase energy generation while reducing the overall cost of solar adoption. The panels use i-TOPCon Ultra technology, which enhances cell efficiency, improving energy yields and cutting long-term operational costs.

This technology, which combines passivating contacts and ultra-fine line printing, achieved a groundbreaking 26.58% efficiency in laboratory tests, surpassing the 26.5% threshold for TOPCon cells.

In addition to their high efficiency, Trinasolar’s solar panels are designed with Pakistan’s climate in mind. Dust accumulation, a common issue in the country’s urban and industrial areas, often reduces solar panel performance. Trina Solar has developed the Vertex N monoracial glass-back sheet anti-dust module to address this. This module minimizes performance degradation and lowers maintenance costs by preventing dust buildup. This ensures consistent energy generation even in high-dust environments.

Trinasolar also addresses the challenge posed by structural limitations in commercial and industrial buildings that restrict rooftop solar installations. The company’s lightweight, high-power modules are optimized for low-load roofs, enabling higher energy output with fewer panels. This makes solar adoption more accessible to businesses, even in urban areas with limited installation space.

Trinasolar’s efforts are reflected in several ongoing projects across Pakistan, such as the 250kW installation at Adeel Cold Store, which generates over 350,000 kWh annually, and the 2.9MW project at Master Textile Mills in Lahore, expected to produce 4 million kWh per year.

As part of its commitment to Pakistan’s renewable energy future, Trinasolar is participating in the Solar Pakistan exhibition in Lahore, where it will showcase its latest solar technologies and integrated smart PV solutions.

The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan. He can be reached at sarfraz1168@gmail.com.

