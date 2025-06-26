Lahore welcomes first Monsoon showers, Rain to persist till July 1

LAHORE – A fresh wave of pre-monsoon rains swept across Punjab capital Lahore and several other regions today, transforming parched skies, after prolonged heatwave.

Several areas including Township, Canal Road, Harbanspura, Kahna, Jallo Mor, and Taj Bagh witnessed showers, with meteorological teams monitoring precipitation at 16 different locations across the city.

Pakistan Meteorological Department reports current temperature of 27 °C in Lahore, accompanied by gentle winds at 13 km/h. Rainfall is forecasted to continue intermittently throughout the day, with the pre-monsoon spell expected to persist until July 1.

In response to rising water levels, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has placed all drainage machinery and disposal stations on standby. Emergency camps are activated in low-lying sectors, while traffic police have been instructed to maintain smooth traffic flow, particularly during peak office hours.

However, scattered feeder trips triggered temporary power outages in multiple neighborhoods, causing inconveniences for residents.

Across the region, the rainfall extended beyond Lahore. Heavier downpours drenched Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Sangla Hill, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Khushab, Joharabad, and surrounding areas. Many welcomed the relief, though local authorities remained watchful.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, as part of a special directive, placed WASA on high alert. The Managing Director of the agency also instructed all field teams to remain fully operational.

Further north, Murree, Azad Kashmir (including Malam Jabba and Kalam), and Abbottabad saw substantial rainfall. In Abbottabad, swelling streams in the Nadi Daur area caused flash floods, while landslides blocked sections of major highways in the upper regions, trapping several tourists.

Responding to the increasing climate risk, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a storm and heavy rain alert valid for the next 12–24 hours. Citizens in vulnerable and low-lying areas are advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and monitor local advisories.