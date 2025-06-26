Fake Rs1,000 Currency Notes go viral on Social Media

KARACHI – TikTok and other social media platforms continue to circulate misleading videos, with the latest viral content featuring fake Rs1,000 currency note.

The clips widely shared on TikTok and other Meta owned platforms, led many users to mistakenly believe the note has been officially issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Clips showing the redesigned Rs. 1,000 currency note has taken Pakistani social media by storm, prompting widespread speculation and confusion. The viral video garnered over 10 million views in the last 24 hours, shows what appears to be a newly designed Rs. 1,000 note.

As the video made its rounds on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), users started questioning its authenticity, with some mistakenly believing State Bank quietly introduced note.

Amid growing speculation, a social media user going by the name @BlogsbyUsama claimed that he designed the currency note himself as a personal project in 2024. Despite this admission, the video continued to spread rapidly without verification, misleading millions.

Earlier, State Bank of Pakistan issued an official statement refuting the claims. It said “If new note is ever introduced, the public will be informed through official channels, including our website, verified social media accounts, and traditional media.”

The central bank further urged citizens to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely only on official sources for updates related to national currency.