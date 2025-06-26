Rawalpindi on Alert as scattered Monsoon Showers trigger Rain Emergency

RAWALPINDI – Heavy rains lashed twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday with monsoon having impacted almost entire country. Amid scattered showers, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declared rain emergency in garrison city, raising alert level amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

The decision comes after forecast from the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicting consistent and intense rainfall throughout the day. So far, multiple areas have recorded rains, including 31mm in Saidpur, 23mm in Golra, 35mm in Bokra, and 33mm in Pirwadhai.

WASA mobilized emergency response teams, along with heavy machinery, in low-lying and flood-prone zones. Special focus is being given to Committee Chowk underpass and Murree Road, where dewatering equipment and field staff have been pre-deployed.

According to WASA Managing Director, the rainfall has helped increase water levels in Rawal and Khanpur dams, which is expected to improve the availability of clean drinking water for residents.

Authorities also confirmed that preventive desilting of Nullah Leh and other drainage channels had been completed in advance of the current rain spell. Nullah Leh is currently flowing within safe limits, with water levels reported at seven feet in Katarian and six feet at Gawalmandi Bridge.

Met Office forecast more heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms across Islamabad, upper Punjab, and northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rain is expected to continue through July 1.

In light of the weather conditions, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory asking local authorities to stay vigilant and prepared for potential emergencies.