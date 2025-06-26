Did US offer Pakistan, F-35, F-22 Raptor Jets to strike Iran?

ISLAMABAD – As tensions cool down between US, Iran and Israel after nearly two weeks of military escalation, a viral post surfaced online, falsely claims that US President Donald Trump offered Pakistan access to stealth military jets.

It said Trump led US administration offered including F-22 Raptors, F-35 fighter jets, and missile technology in exchange for full strategic support against Tehran.

The concocted content alleges that US, UK, Pakistan, and Israel are preparing joint military strikes on Iran. However, no such developments happened and was only part of outlandish maligning campaign, traced back to accounts linked to India, after Trump’s recent meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir.

FAKE NEWS

BREAKING 🇵🇰🇬🇧🇺🇲🇮🇱🔥 #Trump offers F-22 raptor F-35 and advanced Missiles access to Pakistan in exchange of full Military and Strategic support AGAINST Iran. 🚨 US, Pakistan, UK, and ISRAEL are jointly planned to strike Iranian regime. pic.twitter.com/fA1VSw8yAJ — RKM (@rkmtimes) June 19, 2025

The government of Pakistan infact categorically rejected claims and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and neutrality. Officials confirmed that Pakistan has not entered into any such agreement and condemned the spread of baseless propaganda aimed at damaging the country’s international image.

Foreign Offices also reiterated Pakistan firmly opposes military aggression against any sovereign state. Islamabad has also condemned recent US airstrikes on Iranian targets, calling them a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Pakistan’s long-standing policy of non-intervention and refusal to allow its airspace or territory to be used for cross-border military actions. The government urged masse to verify information before sharing and to rely on official sources for news related to national security and foreign policy.