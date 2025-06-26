Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Quetta today to sight Muharram 1447 moon

QUETTA – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting has been convened this evening in Quetta to sight the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram 1447 Hijri.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Quetta, while zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committee meetings will take place at their respective headquarters.

It is recalled that Pakistan’s national space agency, SUPARCO, has made a prediction regarding the Muharram 1447 Hijri moon.

The birth of the moon is expected on June 25, 2025, at 3:32 PM. On June 26, at the time of sunset, the moon will be approximately 28 hours and 15 minutes old.

In the coastal areas of the country, there will be a gap of 75 minutes between sunset and moonset, which will provide ideal conditions for moon sighting.

According to astronomical factors, if the weather remains clear on the evening of June 26, there is a strong possibility of moon sighting.

Based on the prediction, the 1st of Muharram 1447 Hijri is likely to fall on Friday, June 27, 2025 while Youm-e-Ashur would be observed on July 6 in Pakistan.