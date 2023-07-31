WATCH: Afghan batsman smashes 7 sixes in one over in Kabul Premier League

KABUL – Afghan batsman amazed everyone by hitting seven sixes in a single over, completely dismantling the bowler in the Kabul Premier League.

Young Afghan batter, Siddiqueullah Atal, representing Shaheen Hunters in the Kabul Premier League, played such a powerful innings against the Abassin Defenders that the spectators in the field were left in awe.

Left-handed batter Siddiqueullah Atal scored a blistering 118 runs off just 56 balls in the match, hitting 7 fours and 10 sixes.

What made Siddiqueullah’s innings special was that in the 19th over, he smashed Abassin Defenders’ spinner Aamer Zazai for 7 sixes, accumulating a total of 48 runs in that over alone.

48 runs from 1 over. @Sediq_Atal26 is now in the cricketing history books. Equalled Rituraj Gaikwad's 7 sixes in an over. Poor Amir Zazai, almost escaped a heartache. This ???? must open the doors of international cricket & leagues for Atal. ???????? #FutureStar #WorldRecord #SevenSixes pic.twitter.com/Ntt0lkZVUm — Cricket Afghanistan (@AFG_Sports) July 29, 2023

When Shaheen Hunters began their 19th over, Siddiqueullah was facing the spinner Aamer Zazai. He hit the first ball for a six, followed by a wide ball that added 4 runs to the scoreboard.

At this point, only one legal delivery had been bowled in the over, and the bowler had already conceded 12 runs. Siddiqueullah then went on to hit six consecutive sixes in the remaining balls of the over, taking his total to 48 runs in that over.

Thanks to Siddiqueullah’s explosive batting, Shaheen Hunters scored 213 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs, with Aamer Zazai being the most expensive bowler, giving away 79 runs and taking one wicket in his four overs.

According to reports, Aamer Zazai became the bowler who conceded the most runs in a single over in a T20 match. His over costing 48 runs was the most expensive over in T20 cricket.

Prior to this, the record was held by New Zealand bowler James Fuller, who had given away 38 runs in a single over in a T20 Blast match between Gloucestershire and Sussex.

In response to Shaheen Hunters’ target of 214 runs, the Defenders’ team collapsed and could only manage to score 121 runs.