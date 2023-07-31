Search

Pakistani equestrian secures spot in Paris Olympics, hopes for smooth sailing ahead

Web Desk 01:59 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Pakistani equestrian secures spot in Paris Olympics, hopes for smooth sailing ahead

Talented horse rider Usman Khan has earned a coveted spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics after meeting the minimum eligibility requirement at the prestigious FEI 4-star event held in Ireland on Sunday.

Born in Lahore, Usman Khan, along with his remarkable horse Mairaj, showcased extraordinary skills and dedication, competing in several events throughout Europe before triumphing in Ireland. Having traversed through Switzerland, France, Poland, Germany, and Belgium, Usman's perseverance and hard work have paid off with a second consecutive qualification to the Olympics.

Usman Khan's journey has not been without its challenges. His earlier qualification for the Tokyo Olympics faced a tragic setback when an accident in Australia resulted in severe injuries for Usman and the loss of his beloved horse. However, undeterred by adversity, he has risen above it all to secure his spot in the prestigious Paris Olympics.

The discipline in which Usman Khan will be participating is called eventing, a demanding combination of cross-country, showjumping, and dressage that tests both the equestrian's and the horse's horsemanship skills in every aspect.

Ecstatic about his qualification, Usman conveyed his emotions through an electronic message, stating, "By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 at the local time 1030 in Ireland, Sunday 30 July 2023 during FEI ** 4-star Kilguilkey International Horse Trials at Mallow." He further expressed his deep connection to Pakistan, adding, "Congratulations to you. Congratulations to Pakistan. I am weak, but the love for the crescent and star lives in my heart."

Reflecting on his achievement, Usman highlighted the significance of maintaining his position in the Paris Olympics. He acknowledged the importance of securing a reserve horse and actively participating in events over the next 12 months to solidify his standing.

However, Usman Khan also emphasized the crucial role of timely funding from the authorities to ensure smooth sailing towards the Paris Olympics. The financial support he previously received needs to be continued to facilitate his preparations for the international event.

Earlier, Usman had also qualified for the Asian Games; however, the confirmation of his participation was not received by the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan (EFP) before the deadline.

Having relocated to France to enhance his preparation for the Paris Olympics, Usman Khan, a Pakistani-Australian, is now set to represent Pakistan at the global stage and aims to make his country proud with his exceptional equestrian prowess.

