Search

Sports

David Warner reunited with missing Test caps after days of searching

Web Desk
10:47 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
David Warner
Source: Instagram

SYDNEY – After days of searching, Australian cricketer David Warner was reunited with his missing “baggy green” Test caps on Friday. 

The veteran Australian cricketer had issued a public plea after his bag containing the cherished caps went missing during the team’s flight from Melbourne to Sydney on the eve of his 112th and final Test.

There was relief for the 37-year-old and Cricket Australia when it was announced that the gear had been found after days of searching.

The “baggy greens” are revered by Australian cricketers and there is a long tradition of them wearing their caps throughout their careers, even when they become torn and tattered.

“David Warner’s missing baggy greens have been located,” CA said in a statement.

“The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel (in Sydney) with all the contents inside.

“The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday.”

Warner said on Instagram that he was “pleased and relieved” to get his caps back.

“Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life,” he said.

The on-going third Test against Pakistan in Sydney will be Warner’s farewell to Test cricket.

He is one of Australia’s greatest opening batsmen, scoring 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.53, with 26 centuries.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

12:08 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Sydney Test: Australia dismantle Pakistan’s top-order after own ...

08:20 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

India wins shortest ever test against South Africa in only 642 balls

09:40 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

PAKvAUS Australia at 116-2 as rain spoils day two of final Pakistan ...

12:04 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Free platforms for Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming

09:24 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Rizwan, Jamal aid Pakistan to score 313 against Australia in Final ...

10:49 AM | 2 Jan, 2024

Saim Ayub in, Imam, Shaheen out as Pakistan announce squad for third ...

Sports

10:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

India set an undesirable record by losing six wickets for 0 runs

08:49 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Pakistan-born UAE batsman creates history

12:10 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

New Zealand announce strong squad for Pakistan T20I series

10:51 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Catalan Cricket Federation, Ghani Institute of Cricket Pakistan join ...

11:42 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Former Davis Cup captain opposes Aisam’s nomination as PTF president

05:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Pakistan likely to face India on June 9 in T20 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

Latest

10:47 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

David Warner reunited with missing Test caps after days of searching

Horoscope

09:36 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2024

Forex

Rupee down against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 5 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 283.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.4 191.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.31 751.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.5 211.5
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.21 41.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.69 924.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 731.86 739.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 330.54 333.04
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices sees another dip in Pakistan

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs217,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 218,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs186,430 from Rs187,458, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remain unchaged at Rs Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,280.52 per 10 grams. 

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $2,058 against $2,067 the Association reported.

Gold is considered a safe haven asset by many investors, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Jan-2024/gold-price-drops-in-pakistan
 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: