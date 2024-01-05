David Warner reunited with missing Test caps after days of searching

SYDNEY – After days of searching, Australian cricketer David Warner was reunited with his missing “baggy green” Test caps on Friday.
The veteran Australian cricketer had issued a public plea after his bag containing the cherished caps went missing during the team’s flight from Melbourne to Sydney on the eve of his 112th and final Test.
There was relief for the 37-year-old and Cricket Australia when it was announced that the gear had been found after days of searching.
The “baggy greens” are revered by Australian cricketers and there is a long tradition of them wearing their caps throughout their careers, even when they become torn and tattered.
“David Warner’s missing baggy greens have been located,” CA said in a statement.
“The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel (in Sydney) with all the contents inside.
“The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday.”
Warner said on Instagram that he was “pleased and relieved” to get his caps back.
“Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life,” he said.
The on-going third Test against Pakistan in Sydney will be Warner’s farewell to Test cricket.
He is one of Australia’s greatest opening batsmen, scoring 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.53, with 26 centuries.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs217,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 218,200 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs186,430 from Rs187,458, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver remain unchaged at Rs Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,280.52 per 10 grams.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $2,058 against $2,067 the Association reported.
Gold is considered a safe haven asset by many investors, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.
