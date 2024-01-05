Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: expected price, features leaked

Three Samsung Galaxy S24 models—the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra—will be unveiled by Samsung on January 17. The information that was revealed about the Galaxy Unpacked event sheds light on what features to expect from the next Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to be unveiled in four colour variants: black, grey, violet, and yellow, according to Tech Radar.

6.7-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 2500 nits is anticipated for the Plus variant. Furthermore, there are hints that it might use the cutting-edge M13 screen technology.

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will include three cameras: a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP main camera. It is also anticipated that the camera system would have innovative AI features. The smartphone is probably going to have a 4900mAh battery that can charge at 45 watts quickly.

Furthermore, it is speculated that the Galaxy S24 Plus would be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 engine, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Although the precise RAM configuration—either 8GB or 12GB—is still unknown, the smartphone is anticipated to come with 128GB and 256GB of storage.

It is anticipated that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus would continue to retail at the same price as its predecessor. Therefore, it is anticipated that the base pricing for the basic storage variants will be around $999.99.

It is important to remember that the official pricing information and detailed specs will be revealed during the Samsung launch event.