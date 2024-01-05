Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: expected price, features leaked

Three Samsung Galaxy S24 models—the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra—will be unveiled by Samsung on January 17. The information that was revealed about the Galaxy Unpacked event sheds light on what features to expect from the next Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to be unveiled in four colour variants: black, grey, violet, and yellow, according to Tech Radar.
6.7-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 2500 nits is anticipated for the Plus variant. Furthermore, there are hints that it might use the cutting-edge M13 screen technology.
It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will include three cameras: a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP main camera. It is also anticipated that the camera system would have innovative AI features. The smartphone is probably going to have a 4900mAh battery that can charge at 45 watts quickly.
Furthermore, it is speculated that the Galaxy S24 Plus would be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 engine, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Although the precise RAM configuration—either 8GB or 12GB—is still unknown, the smartphone is anticipated to come with 128GB and 256GB of storage.
It is anticipated that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus would continue to retail at the same price as its predecessor. Therefore, it is anticipated that the base pricing for the basic storage variants will be around $999.99.
It is important to remember that the official pricing information and detailed specs will be revealed during the Samsung launch event.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs217,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 218,200 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs186,430 from Rs187,458, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver remain unchaged at Rs Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,280.52 per 10 grams.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $2,058 against $2,067 the Association reported.
Gold is considered a safe haven asset by many investors, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.
