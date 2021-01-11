Celal Al and Feroze Khan meet in Karachi, finally!
Share
Feroze Khan finally met the Ertugrul Actor Celal Al in Karachi. The Turkish star who played protagonist Abdul Rahman Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, applauded Khan's performance after watching teasers of the upcoming drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3. Complimenting the actor for his work, calling Feroze Khan his "brother" in his Instagram story.
Al visited Karachi on Saturday and was welcomed by the Khaani star. The duo shared multiple pictures in which they can be seen enjoying each other's company. Sharing a click on Instagram, Khan thanked for the love and gifts:
“Great to have Celal AL here in Pakistan. I would request my fans to show a great amount of love in return for the love the Turkish have for Pakistan and Pakistani brothers and sisters.Thank you Jalal for the priceless gifts you’ve brought me and love that I can’t thank enough for, Stay strong in one faith."
View this post on Instagram
The 36-year-old Turkish actor showed his enthusiasm for meeting his Pakistani brother, Feroze, also shared a sweet photo with him upon his arrival in Karachi in the Instagram story and captioned it, "With my brother."
Celal Al arrived in Pakistan as a part of the Turkish delegation, for the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan which discussed the proposed television series on the famous 'Kardad Turk Lala' from the subcontinent of the Khilafah Movement in collaboration with Turkey and Pakistan.
Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after ... 08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
The teasers of highly anticipated Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 hit the screens offering a preview into the serial’s ...
-
-
- ‘Raast’ – PM Imran launches Pakistan's first instant digital ...03:48 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- PDM doesn't need to come to Rawalpindi, if they come, we will offer ...03:24 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- US to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign ‘terror group’02:49 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
-
- Celal Al and Feroze Khan meet in Karachi, finally!02:27 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Meesha Shafi takes Ali Zafar to Pakistan’s top court over ...01:08 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021