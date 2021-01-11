Celal Al and Feroze Khan meet in Karachi, finally!
02:27 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Celal Al and Feroze Khan meet in Karachi, finally!
Feroze Khan finally met the Ertugrul Actor Celal Al in Karachi. The Turkish star who played protagonist Abdul Rahman Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, applauded Khan's performance after watching teasers of the upcoming drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3. Complimenting the actor for his work, calling Feroze Khan his "brother" in his Instagram story. 

Al visited Karachi on Saturday and was welcomed by the Khaani star. The duo shared multiple pictures in which they can be seen enjoying each other's company. Sharing a click on Instagram, Khan thanked for the love and gifts:

“Great to have Celal AL here in Pakistan. I would request my fans to show a great amount of love in return for the love the Turkish have for Pakistan and Pakistani brothers and sisters.Thank you Jalal for the priceless gifts you’ve brought me and love that I can’t thank enough for, Stay strong in one faith."

The 36-year-old Turkish actor showed his enthusiasm for meeting his Pakistani brother, Feroze, also shared a sweet photo with him upon his arrival in Karachi in the Instagram story and captioned it, "With my brother."

Celal Al arrived in Pakistan as a part of the Turkish delegation, for the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan which discussed the proposed television series on the famous 'Kardad Turk Lala' from the subcontinent of the Khilafah Movement in collaboration with Turkey and Pakistan.

