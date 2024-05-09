Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024: Read these guidelines if you are traveling by PIA to Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
08:27 PM | 9 May, 2024
Hajj 2024: Read these guidelines if you are traveling by PIA to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD - The national carrier of Pakistan has issued specific guidelines for the pilgrims departing to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming annual pilgrimage.

As the Hajj season begins with the first Hajj flight departing to the holy kingdom on Thursday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued guidelines that must be adhered to by the pilgrims.

The airline has announced that the immigration formalities of pilgrims will be completed in Pakistan under the Road to Makkah project as the first Hajj flight through the carrier takes off on Friday from Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The guidelines issued by the national carrier mandate that the pilgrims must reach the airport 6 hours before the flight time and must carry with them a smartphone with the ministry-recommended app installed in it besides the vaccination card from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The airline has also announced that the pilgrims are strictly forbidden from carrying emergency lights, scissors, razors, lighters, nail cutters, toys with batteries, matches, power banks, cylinders, lanterns, stoves, and inflammable substances in their belongings.

As far as the luggage carrying capacity is concerned, each pilgrim is permitted to carry hand luggage, weighing 7 kilograms, and check-in baggage up to 40 kilograms. 

The guidelines clarify that in case of excess weight, the passenger would be required to pay an additional $5 per kilogram charge.

The national carrier has said that on the return Hajj flights, the pilgrims should arrive at the Jeddah airport 10 hours before the flight and 7 hours before the flight at Madina airport.

If the pilgrims don't arrive on time, they would be responsible for the cancellation of the ticket, stated the guidelines.

The PIA also stated that a passenger would be required to pay SAR35 per kilogram for any extra baggage.

It has also been clarified that no pilgrim would allowed to carry Zamzam water in personal baggage, and a bottle of 5-liter Zamzam water would be given to each pilgrim at the airport.

