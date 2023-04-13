Atif Aslam, Rahat’s performances at birthday bash of Mukesh Ambani’s son go viral

DUBAI – Pakistani ace singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have dazzled millions of music lovers across the globe, and the duo lately light up the birthday bash of Anant Ambani – youngest son of Indian business magnate.

Anant Ambani turned 28 and his parents arranged a grand birthday bash at Terra Solis in the Arabian Dunes, Dubai.

Several Bollywood stars attended the event but Pakistani singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam steal the show after their mesmerizing performances.

Clips doing rounds on the internet show Qawali legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performing his famous track, Teri Meri, from the Bollywood movie featuring Salman Khan while Atif Aslam performed his most famous song Aadat bringing his fans to their feet who swayed to the beats and danced and sang along.

Atif Aslam recently put on quite the show with a live performance at Anant Ambani's birthday celebrations in Dubai 🎶🎂 #AtifAslam #AnantAmbani (📸: YT//Gajab Khabre) pic.twitter.com/PUDpYGFm2W — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) April 11, 2023

Indian industrialist family is known for their attention to detail when it comes to organising events, and the birthday bash of their scion is not going to be an exception. The event was transformed into a visual spectacle replete with aesthetic decorations while guests also enjoyed fireworks.

Birthday boy Anant was spotted with his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, and friends at the event. Sridevi's daughter Kushi Kapoor was also clicked at the grand celebration.

The youngest son of the Reliance owner got engaged to Radhika Merchant at the family's residence, Antilla. Anant was gifted a luxury beachside villa in Dubai after his engagement with the daughter of a famous industrialist.