Gen Sahir Shamshad attends passing out parade of midshipmen in Karachi

RAWALPINDI – The commissioning parade of cadets of 119th Midshipmen and 27th Short Service Commission was held at Pakistan Naval Academy Karachi, on Saturday.

Cadets from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were also among the passed-out cadets.

During the event the Sword of Honour was awarded to Midshipman Muhammad Mustafa, Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Badar Ali, Officer Cadet Sanaullah Safeer was awarded CJCsSC Gold Medal.

Officer Cadet Abdul Rahman Jaza S Alharthi from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was awarded Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was the chief guest on the occasion. He was was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on his arrival.