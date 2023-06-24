PML-N's Miftah Ismail resigns from all party positions

KARACHI – PML-N stalwart and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday resigned from all party positions after prolonged “cold war” with his party-led ruling coalition’s economic policies.

Miftah Ismail has sent his resignation letter to PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, stepping down as secretary general of party’s Sindh chapter and other positions.

The development comes days after reports emerged that PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has decided to remove the former finance minister from the party positions.

Miftah Ismail has, in recent past, openly voiced his differences with the party leadership and policies after his removal from the post of Finance Minister.

The former minister had recently referred to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had said last week, without naming anyone, that the people criticising current Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have no place in his party. Miftah Ismail has been an open critic of Ishaq Dar’s policies.