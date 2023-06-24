Search

Lifestyle

Ramsha Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style

Maheen Khawaja 04:57 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
Ramsha Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style
Source: Ramsha Khan (Instagram)

Ramsha Khan is an emerging talent in the entertainment industry, belonging to the new generation of young actresses who are steadily leaving their mark. Her noteworthy performances have garnered recognition and appreciation, as she consistently delivers her best in every project she takes on.

She showcased her versatility by portraying lead roles in dramas like "Shahrukh Ki Saaliyan," "Ghisi Piti Mohabbat," and "Ishqiya," and each performance was more captivating than the last. Her dedication and commitment to her craft have established her as a promising actress to watch out for in the industry.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress celebrated her birthday in style. Donning a casual black button-down shirt adorned with delicate white line art flowers, she paired it with straight pants, creating a chic and effortless ensemble. Her hair elegantly parted in the middle and silver hoops accessorized the look perfectly.

"Swipe for a birthday surprise!

Thank you for all the birthday wishes they mean the world to me. ♥️♥️♥️" she captioned the post.

The comment section overflowed with heartfelt wishes and an abundance of heart emojis from adoring fans and followers.

On the work front, she was last seen in Sinf-e-Aahan, Shehnai, Ghisi Piti Muhabbat, Ishqiya, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Khud Parast, Mah-e-Tamaam, and Shahrukh ki Saliyaan.

Ramsha Khan celebrates birthday amid "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan" promotions

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Ramsha Khan celebrates birthday amid "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan" promotions

06:55 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Hamza Ali Abbasi

08:53 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Faryal Mehmood unleashes her bold side in a daring photoshoot

09:55 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Wahaj Ali's latest BTS video with Ayeza Khan goes viral

10:18 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Fawad Khan shares his experience of dealing with diabetes since he was 17

11:10 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Urwa Hocane calls out Reham Khan's over 'derogatory' remarks against celebrities

08:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Yasir Hussain sparks controversy for insensitive comment about ...

07:09 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

09:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.42 942.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: