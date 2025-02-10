Islamabad, Rawalpindi Latest Traffic Update amid protest

RAWALPINDI – Twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing traffic disruptions on first day of the week amid multiple road closures due to lawyer-led protest in capital.

Islamabad transportation system saw suspension of Metro Bus service on several several routes, leaving commuters stranded. Buses were restricted to the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station, compounding the travel woes.

Islamabad Traffic Update

Islamabad administration also directed closure of route from the Kashmir Highway to the Pak Secretariat, which add to woes of those traveling through central Islamabad.

Police deployment near Faizabad further clogged the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway. Security measures led to the sealing of all entry and exit points to the Red Zone, which worsened congestion across key city routes. A police advisory issued early in the day confirmed the closure of roads at Serena, Nadra, Marriott, Express Chowk, and Tea Cross Bari Imam.

Those who are travelling are advised using Margalla Road as an alternative route amid disruption.

Another major disruption occurred in the F-10 area, where an unexpected closure of a newly constructed underpass at F-8 led to further delays. The underpass was blocked by large boulders and private security personnel, with no prior notice to the public. The closure, particularly during peak school hours, created confusion and added to the already mounting traffic delays.