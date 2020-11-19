PM Imran reaches Kabul on first-ever visit to Afghanistan

The Pakistani premier is accompanied by ISI chief and an array of ministers to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and Afghan peace process

Web Desk
01:46 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
PM Imran reaches Kabul on first-ever visit to Afghanistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Kabul to hold talks with the Afghan leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.

Upon arrival at Kabul airport, the Prime Minister was received by Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President's Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and senior officials.

The Prime Minister's first-ever visit to Kabul since assuming the office includes one on one meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and a joint press stakeout.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, DG ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials are accompanying.

The visit will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.

More From This Category
Two Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan's ...
01:38 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
PM Imran reaches Kabul on first-ever visit to ...
01:46 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Virus threats: Pakistan's education ministry ...
11:53 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
BISE Rawalpindi announces last date for ...
11:33 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
Karachi Circular Railway starts operation today
11:09 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
Army called in to 'control law and order’ as ...
09:09 AM | 19 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Ki Jana': Nabeel Qureshi bags Best Music Video Award at Miami Short Film Fest
02:06 PM | 19 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr