PM Imran reaches Kabul on first-ever visit to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Kabul to hold talks with the Afghan leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.

Upon arrival at Kabul airport, the Prime Minister was received by Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President's Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and senior officials.

The Prime Minister's first-ever visit to Kabul since assuming the office includes one on one meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and a joint press stakeout.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, DG ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials are accompanying.

The visit will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.