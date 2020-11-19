PM Imran reaches Kabul on first-ever visit to Afghanistan
The Pakistani premier is accompanied by ISI chief and an array of ministers to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and Afghan peace process
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Kabul to hold talks with the Afghan leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.
Upon arrival at Kabul airport, the Prime Minister was received by Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President's Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and senior officials.
The Prime Minister's first-ever visit to Kabul since assuming the office includes one on one meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and a joint press stakeout.
The Prime Minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, DG ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials are accompanying.
The visit will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.
- 'Ki Jana': Nabeel Qureshi bags Best Music Video Award at Miami Short ...02:06 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 50 million in two years: Demystifying the world's fastest growing ...02:04 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran reaches Kabul on first-ever visit to Afghanistan01:46 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Two Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan's Pash Ziarat01:38 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Sarah Khan joins TikTok12:28 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020