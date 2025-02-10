President Zardari stops at Istanbul Airport for brief talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari called on his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss regional and global matters,

Details shared by state media said Zardari held brief but key interaction with Erdogan at Istanbul Airport during his stopover. Zardari was warmly received by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan upon arrival.

Two sides shed light on bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest, exchanging cordial pleasantries. The meeting comes as President Zardari is on his way to Lisbon to console the demise of late Ismaili Imam Prince Karim Aga Khan.

The brief interaction shows strong ties between Islamabad and Ankara, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening their cooperation.

Two sides share strong, historic ties rooted in cultural, political, and economic ties. These brotherly nations share a common Muslim heritage, which has fostered mutual respect and cooperation. Leaders of two sides often collaborate on regional security matters, particularly concerning Afghanistan and the Middle East.

As challenges in trade and policy differences exist, a partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye remains robust and continues to evolve across multiple sectors.