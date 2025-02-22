Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh team arrives in Pakistan for remaining matches

The Bangladesh cricket team has arrived in Pakistan to play its remaining group-stage matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, the team traveled from Dubai and is now set to continue its campaign in the prestigious tournament.

Bangladesh faced a setback in their opening match against India in Dubai but will look to bounce back in their upcoming fixture against New Zealand on February 24 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Their final group-stage match is scheduled against Pakistan on February 27, also in Rawalpindi.

The team is focused on making a strong comeback in the tournament and securing a spot in the knockout stage. Fans in Pakistan are eager to witness high-intensity cricket as Bangladesh prepares to take on two formidable opponents in crucial encounters.