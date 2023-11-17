Vivian Richards' daughter hits back at Ramiz Raja for laughing at ‘racist’ joke

Masaba Gupta, daughter of the iconic West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and actress Neena Gupta, responded to former Pakistan skipper and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja’s laughter at a racist joke aimed at her parents.

Expressing her disappointment on X, previously Twitter, Gupta addressed Raja directly, criticising the lack of dignity in his behaviour and highlighting her dismay at witnessing him chuckle on national television at an outdated and offensive joke.

She urged Raja to evolve with the times, emphasizing the resilience she, her father, and her mother possess in the face of insensitive remarks.

“Dear Ramiz Raja (sir), grace is a quality few have. My father, mother, and I have it in abundance. You have none. It’s disheartening to witness you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped finding amusing about 30 years ago. Embrace the future. All three of us stand tall. #ramizraja,” she expressed.

The controversy stemmed from a video where a comedian made disparaging remarks about Vivian Richards’ skin tone, using the term ‘kaalia’ (meaning dark-skinned) in a derogatory manner. Despite the inappropriate nature of the comments, Raja and other guests on the show visibly found amusement in the offensive remarks.