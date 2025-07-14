Punjab Govt Bikes being offered at just Rs7,325 Monthly? full details here

LAHORE – Punjab government is offering new Interest-Free eBike Installment Scheme under Chief Minister Youth Program 2025. The program offers electric and petrol bikes to students with monthly payments starting as low as Rs7,325, making independent transport more accessible than ever.

A total of 20,000 motorcycles will be distributed under new phase including 1,000 electric bikes and 19,000 petrol bikes through interest-free financing, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab.

EBike Installment Details

Electric Bikes: Monthly installment will be under Rs10,000

Petrol Bikes: Female students: Rs7,325/month – Male students: Rs11,676/month

The scheme is tailored to reduce financial strain on students while encouraging a shift toward cleaner, more sustainable modes of transport.

Who Can Apply

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must:

Be 18 years or older

Be enrolled in an HEC-recognized college or university

Hold a valid driving license or learner’s permit

If the number of applicants exceeds the available quota, a transparent e-balloting system will determine final recipients. Half of the available bikes are reserved for female students, a move aimed at supporting women’s mobility, safety, and inclusion in public spaces.

Bikes will be handed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur.

With over 72,000 applications already received, students are encouraged to apply before the July 20 deadline through the official online portal or by visiting their nearest Bank of Punjab branch.