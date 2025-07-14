30-year-old woman’s body found in plastic drum near Malir area in Karachi

KARACHI – A body of a woman has been found concealed inside a plastic drum near the Malir River in the Sharafi Goth area of Shah Latif Town in Karachi.

Police reported that the body is believed to be approximately 25 days old and was in an advanced state of decomposition at the time of recovery.

The victim’s hands and feet had been tied before being placed inside the drum. Initial forensic assessment suggests the deceased was around 30 years old.

Eyewitnesses and nearby surveillance footage indicate that unidentified individuals arrived in a vehicle, dumped the drum on the roadside, and quickly fled the scene.

Law enforcement officials have launched a full investigation to determine the identity of the victim and apprehend those responsible. A formal case has been registered, and forensic experts are assisting in the inquiry.

This case emerges days after the tragic discovery of actress Humaira Asghar Ali’s body in her apartment in the Ittehad Commercial area of Defence Phase VI.

Her death came to light when a court bailiff, accompanied by police, arrived to enforce an eviction order issued due to unpaid rent after legal action by the property owner.

Both incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of women in the city and the growing number of unresolved crimes involving unidentified female victims.