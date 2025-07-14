Lahore gets soaked in morning rain; more showers expected

LAHORE – The second spell of monsoon gripped Pakistan with rains sweeping Lahore, leading to waterlogging, urban flooding, and flood alerts.

In provincial capital Lahore, weather turned pleasant from morning as areas like Gulberg, LoweMall, Township, Canal Road, Muslim Town, Ichhra, Shama, and Qurtaba Chowk saw intermittent showers.

As perlatest advisory, rain-windstorm and thundershower are expected in Punjab. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addo and Layyah will get continous rains this week.

Lahore Rain Update

Several areas saw torrential downpours, causing water to seep into homes in low-lying areas. Similar scenes were reported from Bahawalnagar, where heavy rain inundated roads and streets, turning neighborhoods into streams. Minchinabad and Murree witnessed flooding that led to traffic jams and waterlogging on major routes.

PMD forecast said the monsoon rains will persist across the country until Thursday, increasing the risk of further flooding. Water level at Indus River is also moving up at Guddu Barrage, where water inflow reached 355,283 cusecs, and outflow was measured at 315,558 cusecs. Irrigation Department officially declared a moderate flood, warning that water levels may rise even further over the next 24 to 48 hours.