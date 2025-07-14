New solar buyback tariff set as net metering to be replaced

KARACHI – The Power Division has fixed the new buyback rate for solar users in the country as it has sent new summary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval.

Reports suggest that the net-metering will be replaced with gross metering under the new policy in order to cut burden on national exchequer. They added that the net metering caused a burden of 103 billion on national kitty.

The rate to purchase electricity from new solar users has been fixed at Rs11.33 while the existing users will continue to receive Rs27 per unit.

The division revealed that it has set a target to adding 8500 megawatt electricity in the power system. It said the new solar policy will be made public once it is approved by the federal cabinet.

It is recalled that investors have rejected a reduction in buyback rate for solar users in the country.

Last week, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a cut in electricity rates on account of the monthly fuel adjustment.

K-Electric consumers will see a decrease of Rs 4.03 per unit, while other regions across the country will enjoy a reduction of only five paisas per unit. This adjustment, related to the monthly fuel cost variation, will be reflected in the electricity bills for July.

The tariff has been reduced for KE customers on account of the fuel adjustment for April 2025, whereas the adjustments for May 2025 have resulted in cut in power cost across the country.