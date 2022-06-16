Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 16, 2022

08:38 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 16, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 206 208
Euro EUR 215.5 217
UK Pound Sterling GBP 250 252.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 56.25 56.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 55 55.5
Australian Dollar AUD 142.5 143.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 548.87 553.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 159.63 160.98
China Yuan CNY 30.42 30.67
Danish Krone DKK 28.91 29.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 26.29 26.64
Indian Rupee INR 2.64 2.72
Japanese Yen JPY 1.58 1.65
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 670.92 675.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.67 47.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 128.74 129.94
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.67 20.97
Omani Riyal OMR 536.73 541.23
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 56.7 57.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 148.19 149.49
Swedish Korona SEK 20.24 20.54
Swiss Franc CHF 206.12 207.87
Thai Bhat THB 5.89 5.99

