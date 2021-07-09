Pakistan welcomes Iran's efforts for political settlement of Afghan issue

Pakistan welcomed Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties to achieve a negotiated political settlement amid fears of civil war following the withdrawal of US troops.

In a response to media regarding the visit of Taliban and Afghan government delegations to Tehran, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahif Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan considers the role of Iran in the Afghan peace process important.

He said Iran, like Pakistan, is a neighboring country of Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghan refugees.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The statement comes after the first round of intra-Afghan talks among the heads of delegations representing the Taliban group and prominent figures supporting the Republic system in Afghanistan wrapped up in Tehran on Thursday.

Both sides agreed in the meetings that war is not a solution to Afghan problems, adding that matters should be settled peacefully.