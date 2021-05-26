Anti-corruption dept. gets pat on back from PM for recovering Rs220bn in last 2.5 years
10:59 AM | 26 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday praised the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department for recovering Rs220 billion during the past two and a half years of the PTI government.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier in a series of tweets wrote that ‘the difference in the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department’s performance during the incumbent government and PML-N’s last ten-year rule in the province is clearly visible’.

“In the last 31 months of our govt in Punjab, Anti Corruption recovered Rs 220 billion, in contrast to dismal record of PMLN govt’s 10 yrs, the tweet reads.

Khan added that ‘State land worth Rs.192 bn recovered as compared to Rs 2.6 bn worth state land recovery under PMLN’s 10 yrs. Cash recovery is Rs 2.35 bn as compared to only Rs 430 mn during PMLN’s 10 yrs. Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs 26 bn in contrast to zero during PMLN’s last 10 yrs.

Khan also praised National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said between 2018 and 2020 of the PTI government’s tenure the anti-graft watchdog had recovered Rs484 billion in contrast to only Rs290 billion recovered from 1999 to 2017.

such results are achieved when the government does not protect criminals and allows accountability to work without interference, he added.

