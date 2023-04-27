Search

Lifestyle

Nawazuddin Siddiqui faces legal action for controversial Sprite ad

Web Desk 11:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui faces legal action for controversial Sprite ad
Source: Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a popular Indian actor, has recently found himself in legal trouble over a commercial he appeared in for the international beverage brand Sprite.

Kolkata-based lawyer Dibyayan Banerji filed a petition against him in the Calcutta High Court for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Bengalis in the Bengali-dubbed version of the ad.

The ad features Siddiqui laughing at a joke that didn't sit well with many Bengalis. The joke says, "Shoja anguley ghee na uthley, Bangali khali petey ghumiye porey," which translates to Bengalis sleep hungry if they don't get anything easily. The ad was based on the popular Bengali idiom, "Shoja anguley ghee na uthley, angul bekatey hoy," which means that if you can't achieve something easily, you have to work harder to achieve it.

The lawyer filed the petition claiming that he didn't have any issue with the Hindi version of the ad, but the Bengali version was offensive to Bengalis. Siddiqui has yet to publicly respond to the complaint.

Following the backlash, the ad was removed from TV and social media platforms, and Sprite India issued an apology in Bengali.

The apology stated that the company deeply regretted the ad campaign and would withdraw it from Bengali media immediately. It also highlighted the company's commitment to preserving the respect and heritage of the state through its service, new investments, CSR, and social consciousness.

Nawazuddin made headlines in January when ex-wife Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed at his home in Mumbai. She had returned with their children from Dubai and the actor's mother had filed a complaint against her over a property dispute. The case has since been ongoing, with both parties levelling allegations against each other.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui files INR1 billion defamation suit against ex-wife, her brother

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui celebrate Eid with loved ones

10:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

‘Account was hacked’, Saeeda Imtiaz's legal team reacts to fake news

06:50 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui claps back at Priyanka Chopra after Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy comment

05:05 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Did Adnan Siddiqui really push Shaista Lodhi during live show?

12:03 AM | 31 Mar, 2023

Rakhi Sawant questions Priyanka Chopra's controversial Bollywood statement

11:20 AM | 31 Mar, 2023

Netflix gets legal notice for disrespectful comments about Madhuri Dixit in Big Bang Theory

12:17 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in 1st ODI

11:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27 April, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: