Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife opens up about new man in her life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, recently shed light on the identity of the mystery man who had been the subject of much speculation.

While Nawazuddin's remarkable cinematic achievements have garnered widespread praise, his personal life has been a constant topic of discussion. After a public airing of grievances from both, the latter sparked curiosity among fans with her photograph alongside the mystery man with the caption

"It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured.

But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be.

However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all.

Don’t I have the right to be happy?"

Although she initially provided limited information about him, in a recent interview, she finally opened up about her Dubai-based companion, an Italian working in the IT sector. Speaking to an Indian news channel, Aaliya revealed how this new person in her life has offered tremendous emotional support over the past year. She shared that he is currently learning Hindi and also teaches her French and Italian. He expresses a desire to visit India soon, adding to their bond.

Addressing her state of contentment, she stated, "No one can judge my character based on how happy I feel. I filed for divorce two years ago, long before I met my companion, so he has nothing to do with my broken marriage. However, we maintain communication for the sake of our children."

She further emphasized, "I want Nawaz to succeed in life. Our divorce case is ongoing, and I have struggled for 19 years. If I were calculative about these things, I wouldn't have shared my (new) relationship on social media... I was mentally exhausted. Now, I have finally moved on and found happiness in my life."

During the same interview, Aaliya provided more details about the man, describing him as Italian and employed in the IT sector. They first met a year ago at a mutual friend's gathering in Dubai and instantly connected. She described him as intelligent, down-to-earth, highly respectful, loving, and caring.

Considering the turmoil Aaliya has endured throughout her divorce from Nawazuddin, she expressed, "He has been a significant source of emotional support for me in this past year. He wants me to grow and become less self-conscious. He makes me ponder... I wish I had met him earlier."